Ceasefire agreed between Afghanistan and Pakistan after deadly clashes
- Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following peace talks held in Doha, bringing an end to a week of deadly border clashes.
- The conflict, the worst between the neighbours since the Taliban returned to power, resulted in dozens of deaths and about 300 injuries on both sides.
- Pakistan's defence minister confirmed the ceasefire, saying that cross-border terrorism from Afghan territory would cease and both countries would respect each other's sovereignty.
- An Afghan government spokesperson also confirmed the agreement, highlighting a commitment to peace, mutual respect, and resolving disputes through dialogue.
- Qatar and Turkey mediated the talks, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for 25 October in Istanbul to ensure the ceasefire's sustainability.