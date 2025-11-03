Powerful Afghanistan earthquake kills 20 and leaves hundreds injured
- A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Monday, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and approximately 320 injuries.
- The quake occurred near Mazar-i-Sharif in the Hindu Kush mountains at around 12:49 AM local time, with strong tremors felt across the region, including in the capital Kabul.
- Significant damage was reported, notably to the historic Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, where bricks fell, and numerous other buildings and houses were damaged or destroyed.
- Afghanistan's disaster management agency confirmed deaths and injuries primarily in Samangan province, with many people sustaining injuries from falling from tall structures.
- Rescue and emergency aid teams have initiated search and rescue operations, while the UN is on the ground assessing needs and providing urgent support to affected communities.