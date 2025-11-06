Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The 40 airports reducing flights due to the government shutdown

FAA cuts airline traffic in 40 markets
  • The Federal Aviation Administration has released a list of the 40 airports that will see a 10% reduction in flights as a result of the government shutdown.
  • The airports include Anchorage International; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International; Boston Logan International; Baltimore/Washington International; Charlotte Douglas International; Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International; Dallas Love Field; Ronald Reagan Washington National; Denver International; Dallas/Fort Worth International; and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County.
  • Other hubs that will see reductions are Newark Liberty International; Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International; Honolulu International; Houston Hobby; Washington Dulles International; George Bush Houston Intercontinental; Indianapolis International; John F. Kennedy International, Harry Reid International Airport; Los Angeles International; LaGuardia Airport; Orlando International; Chicago Midway International; Memphis International; Miami International; Minneapolis/St Paul International; Oakland International; and Ontario International.
  • The final 10 airports are Chicago O`Hare International; Portland International; Philadelphia International; Phoenix Sky Harbor International; San Diego International; Louisville International; Seattle/Tacoma International; San Francisco International; Salt Lake City International; Teterboro and Tampa International.
  • The measure aims to alleviate pressure on air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown.
