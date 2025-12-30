Flight from Barbados forced to make emergency landing at UK airport
- An Aer Lingus flight from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Manchester experienced a "technical issue" upon landing on Monday morning.
- Emergency services met the aircraft on the runway as a precaution, and all passengers safely disembarked.
- Manchester Airport confirmed that passenger safety was not affected by the incident.
- This event occurs amidst Aer Lingus's consideration of closing its Manchester hub, which operates long-haul routes.
- The potential closure threatens over 200 jobs and follows a pay dispute and strike action by Manchester cabin crew, with the airline citing poor operating margins.