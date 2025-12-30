Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flight from Barbados forced to make emergency landing at UK airport

The Aer Lingus plane made an emergency landing in Manchester (file image)
The Aer Lingus plane made an emergency landing in Manchester (file image) (Aer Lingus)
  • An Aer Lingus flight from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Manchester experienced a "technical issue" upon landing on Monday morning.
  • Emergency services met the aircraft on the runway as a precaution, and all passengers safely disembarked.
  • Manchester Airport confirmed that passenger safety was not affected by the incident.
  • This event occurs amidst Aer Lingus's consideration of closing its Manchester hub, which operates long-haul routes.
  • The potential closure threatens over 200 jobs and follows a pay dispute and strike action by Manchester cabin crew, with the airline citing poor operating margins.
