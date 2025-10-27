Warning over ‘aggressive’ mosquitoes as they’re detected in new spot
- Aggressive invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, capable of transmitting life-threatening viral illnesses, have been detected in new areas of San Jose, Northern California.
- These mosquitoes can carry diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever, which can lead to severe health complications including haemorrhagic fever and paralysis.
- While these diseases are not currently present in Santa Clara County, health officials warn that the risk of transmission will increase significantly as the mosquito population expands.
- The Aedes aegypti species, native to North Africa, are distinctive for being aggressive daytime biters and laying their eggs in containers rather than traditional standing water.
- Residents are encouraged to report any sightings of these mosquitoes or bites immediately to the Santa Clara County Mosquito and Vector Control District to aid in control efforts.