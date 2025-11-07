Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge hit with OWI charge after 911 calls about alarming sight on road

This booking photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office shows Adria Kester, chief judge of the state's Second Judicial District, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at the Boone County Jail in Boone, Iowa, after her arrest on a charge of operating while intoxicated. (Boone County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This booking photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office shows Adria Kester, chief judge of the state’s Second Judicial District, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at the Boone County Jail in Boone, Iowa, after her arrest on a charge of operating while intoxicated. (Boone County Sheriff's Office via AP)
  • Adria Kester, chief judge for Iowa’s second judicial district, has been charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI).
  • Drivers reported seeing Kester unconscious at the wheel of her truck, driving into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 30 near Boone, Iowa.
  • A witness intervened by climbing into the truck and putting it in park and a deputy said Kester appeared to be heavily intoxicated and unable to walk.
  • Kester was arrested, had a blood sample taken, and has since pleaded not guilty to the charge.
  • Due to her position, the case has been reassigned to a different judicial district and judge, with her attorney stating she is cooperating fully.
