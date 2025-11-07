Judge hit with OWI charge after 911 calls about alarming sight on road
- Adria Kester, chief judge for Iowa’s second judicial district, has been charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI).
- Drivers reported seeing Kester unconscious at the wheel of her truck, driving into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 30 near Boone, Iowa.
- A witness intervened by climbing into the truck and putting it in park and a deputy said Kester appeared to be heavily intoxicated and unable to walk.
- Kester was arrested, had a blood sample taken, and has since pleaded not guilty to the charge.
- Due to her position, the case has been reassigned to a different judicial district and judge, with her attorney stating she is cooperating fully.