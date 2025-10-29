Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The reason sport giant Adidas has seen a dip in American sales

Adidas sales in North America have dipped by 5 per cent
Adidas sales in North America have dipped by 5 per cent (PA Archive)
  • Adidas reported a 5 per cent decline in North American sales during the third quarter, primarily attributed to the discontinuation of its Yeezy sneaker line and the impact of US tariffs.
  • Despite this regional downturn, the sportswear giant achieved a 3 per cent increase in global revenues, reaching a record €6.63 billion, with sales excluding Yeezy rising 12 per cent currency-neutral worldwide.
  • The company ended its highly profitable partnership with Ye (formerly Kanye West) following his antisemitic remarks, a decision that contributed to an annual loss in 2023.
  • Adidas's recovery has been significantly driven by popular 'terrace' sneakers such as the Samba and Gazelle, alongside a 30 per cent growth in its running segment during the quarter.
  • The company has hiked its annual profit outlook, successfully offsetting some of the extra costs caused by higher US tariffs, despite a volatile global environment and a stronger euro impacting sales.
