Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘No evidence’ that brain stimulation device improves ADHD symptoms

The Conversation Original report by Katya Rubia, Aldo Alberto Conti
Diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are rising rapidly in the UK
Diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are rising rapidly in the UK (PA)
  • Diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are rapidly increasing in the UK, prompting a search for effective treatments beyond traditional medication.
  • Brain stimulation devices, such as trigeminal nerve stimulation (TNS), have been promoted as a drug-free alternative for managing ADHD symptoms.
  • TNS received US Food and Drug Administration clearance in 2019 based on limited evidence, leading to its availability in private clinics, including in the UK, often at considerable cost.
  • A new, large-scale independent UK clinical trial involving 150 children and teenagers found no evidence that TNS improved ADHD symptoms, attention, behaviour, anxiety, mood, or sleep compared to a placebo.
  • These findings challenge earlier studies and highlight the critical need for robust, evidence-based research to ensure families are offered genuinely effective treatments for ADHD.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in