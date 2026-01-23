‘No evidence’ that brain stimulation device improves ADHD symptoms
- Diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are rapidly increasing in the UK, prompting a search for effective treatments beyond traditional medication.
- Brain stimulation devices, such as trigeminal nerve stimulation (TNS), have been promoted as a drug-free alternative for managing ADHD symptoms.
- TNS received US Food and Drug Administration clearance in 2019 based on limited evidence, leading to its availability in private clinics, including in the UK, often at considerable cost.
- A new, large-scale independent UK clinical trial involving 150 children and teenagers found no evidence that TNS improved ADHD symptoms, attention, behaviour, anxiety, mood, or sleep compared to a placebo.
- These findings challenge earlier studies and highlight the critical need for robust, evidence-based research to ensure families are offered genuinely effective treatments for ADHD.