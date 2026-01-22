Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

ADHD medication use surges in UK adults amid change in diagnosis

Robbie Williams Opens Up On Mental Health Struggles And ADHD Diagnosis
  • The number of UK adults receiving medication for Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) has increased twenty-fold since 2010, with women experiencing the most significant rise.
  • A new study, led by University of Oxford academics, found that medication rates for women over 25 surged from 0.01 per cent to 0.2 per cent by 2023, a more than 20-fold increase.
  • This dramatic increase among women is attributed to a growing understanding that ADHD often presents differently in females, frequently as inattentiveness rather than hyperactivity, leading to missed diagnoses in childhood.
  • Despite the rise in prescriptions, only 31 per cent of UK patients remained on their medication after one year, suggesting difficulties in finding suitable long-term treatment.
  • The study highlights that ADHD remains significantly undertreated compared to global prevalence estimates, with the NHS facing a crisis in neurodiversity services and long waiting lists for assessments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in