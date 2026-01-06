New study challenges what we know about ADHD medication
- New research from Washington University School of Medicine suggests that ADHD stimulant medications, such as Adderall and Ritalin, do not work as previously understood.
- Instead of directly improving attention, the drugs primarily affect the brain's reward and wakefulness centres, making individuals more alert and finding tasks more rewarding.
- This increased alertness and interest lead to improved attention as a secondary effect, rather than a direct enhancement of attention systems.
- The study, which analysed brain imaging data from nearly 6,000 children, also found that the medications mimicked the effects of good sleep and improved academic and cognitive performance.
- Researchers highlight the need for further investigation into the long-term effects of these drugs on brain function and their potential connection to sleep disorders, which are prevalent in ADHD.