Study reveals huge number of arrested people may have ADHD

Related: Adults with ADHD may die up to 11 years younger, research finds
  • A study by the University of Cambridge suggests that half of all people arrested in London may have undiagnosed attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
  • Researchers screened people detained at six London Metropolitan Police custody centres, finding 50 per cent scored highly enough for further ADHD assessment and five per cent for undiagnosed autism.
  • The study showed that neurodivergent individuals, particularly those with ADHD and autism, are overrepresented within prison populations.
  • Findings indicated that 60 per cent of those arrested for drug offences had an existing ADHD diagnosis or positive screening.
  • Experts believe early identification of ADHD can help police interpret behaviours, ensure appropriate support, and potentially divert vulnerable people from the criminal justice system.
