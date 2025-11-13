Arizona Rep. claims Mike Johnson obstructed her swearing-in for political reasons
- Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva was sworn into office by House Speaker Mike Johnson, seven weeks after winning a special election.
- Grijalva used her swearing-in to blame Congress for not holding the Trump administration accountable for issues concerning affordable healthcare, immigration raids and more.
- She accused Johnson of obstructing her swearing-in for political reasons, linking it to her potential role in forcing a vote on Jeffrey Epstein documents.
- During her House floor speech, Grijalva referenced the Epstein emails and said it’s time for Congress to reassert its oversight role, pledging to sign the discharge petition to make the Epstein files public.
- Grijalva won the special election on September 25, filling the seat vacated by her late father, Raúl Grijalva.