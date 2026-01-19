Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least 21 dead after high-speed train crash in Spain

Emergency personnel working after a train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain
Emergency personnel working after a train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain (@eleanorinthesky (via X)/AFP via)
  • A high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming train in southern Spain, near Adamuz in Cordoba, resulting in at least 21 fatalities and 75 injuries, with 15 people in serious condition.
  • The incident involved an Iryo train travelling from Malaga to Madrid, which derailed and struck a Renfe train heading from Madrid to Huelva, pushing the latter down an embankment.
  • Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency services working to extract passengers from the severely damaged carriages, and officials warn the death toll may rise.
  • The cause of the crash, which occurred on a recently renewed straight section of track, remains unknown, prompting an investigation by Spanish authorities.
  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed deep sorrow, while rail services between Madrid and Andalusia have been suspended following the tragic accident.

