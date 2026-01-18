Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Active-duty troops prepare for US deployment to suppress protests

US 'doesn't have a king,' Johnson insists after Trump gives himself royal nickname over tariffs
  • Roughly 1,500 active-duty soldiers are reportedly preparing for potential deployment in Minnesota following Donald Trump’s threats to invoke the Insurrection Act to suppress protests.
  • Pentagon officials confirmed troops are on alert for possible escalating violence in Minneapolis, describing the move as “prudent planning” amidst the administration's immigration enforcement operations.
  • The president has repeatedly suggested deploying active-duty military against Americans after demonstrations escalated following the killing of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.
  • Minnesota officials have sued the administration to halt the federal law enforcement surge, alleging it is a politically motivated and unconstitutional attack on the state.
  • A federal judge has blocked federal officers from retaliating against peaceful protesters and using riot control weapons, also prohibiting arrests without reasonable suspicion during “Operation Metro Surge.”
