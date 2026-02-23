Around 270,000 fewer children to get EHCPs under major Send changes
- Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced significant reforms to the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system, aiming to reduce the number of children receiving the highest level of support.
- The government projects a reduction of approximately 270,000 Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) by 2035, a decrease of over 40 per cent, with these plans reserved for the most complex cases.
- A new system of Individual Support Plans (ISPs) will be introduced for other children, offering tiered support without requiring a diagnosis.
- An additional £4 billion has been committed to the new system, including funding for mainstream schools, specialist support, teacher training, and the creation of 50,000 new school places.
- The reforms are not expected to be implemented until at least September 2030, with concerns raised by Labour MPs and unions regarding the details and the adequacy of the funding.
