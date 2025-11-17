Students issued with ‘tickets’ when caught saying viral slang term
- "6-7" is a nonsensical slang expression popular among Gen Alpha children, causing disruptions in schools across the US.
- The phrase originates from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7),” referencing a 6’7” basketball player, and is often accompanied by a "juggling" hand gesture.
- The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana released a spoof video showing officers issuing fake "tickets" to elementary students for using the term.
- Educators nationwide are implementing various consequences, such as essays or point deductions, to curb the use of "6-7" in classrooms due to its disruptive nature.
- Dictionary.com recognised "6-7" as their "Word of the Year," highlighting its significance as an interjection, inside joke, and social signal among young people.