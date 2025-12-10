Experts warn 2025 set to be one of the hottest years on record
- This year is projected to be the world's second or third-warmest on record, potentially surpassed only by 2024, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
- The C3S data indicates that 2025 will likely conclude the first three-year period where the average global temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
- This follows the Cop30 climate summit, where governments failed to agree on substantial new measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, partly due to strained geopolitics.
- Record-high ocean temperatures contributed to extreme weather events globally, including the deadliest climate disaster in South and Southeast Asia and severe wildfires in Spain.
- The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) also confirmed that 2023, 2024, and 2025 represent the warmest three-year period ever recorded, with the last decade being the warmest on record.