Events that shook the world in 2025
- The year 2025 was characterised by a diverse range of global events, encompassing historic firsts, shocking tragedies, and viral pop-culture moments.
- Significant stories that captured worldwide attention included the death of Charlie Kirk.
- Another major incident that unfolded during the year was the Air India crash.
- Blue Origin's all-female space flight marked a historic achievement in space exploration.
- These events collectively sparked debate, grief, celebration, and shock across political, cultural, and global spheres.