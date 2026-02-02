Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The decades-old diet that ‘triggers the body’s GLP-1 hormone’

The one surprising impact of weight loss jab Ozempic
  • The 'zone diet', created in 1995, aims to boost metabolism and promote weight loss by suppressing hunger and preventing blood sugar spikes through a specific macronutrient ratio.
  • It recommends a daily intake of 40 per cent carbohydrates, 30 per cent protein and 30 per cent fat, with most carbohydrates sourced from vegetables and low-sugar fruits.
  • The diet triggers the GLP-1 hormone, which regulates appetite, through its high fibre and protein content, offering a natural effect similar to weight-loss injections.
  • Nutritionists acknowledge the diet's benefits in increasing satiety and stabilising blood glucose, though they caution that its theory is “over-simplified” and not a “magic formula”.
  • Research suggests that weight lost with GLP-1 drugs is often regained quickly, implying that healthier diets and exercise, as promoted by the zone diet, offer more sustainable long-term weight management.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in