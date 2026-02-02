The decades-old diet that ‘triggers the body’s GLP-1 hormone’
- The 'zone diet', created in 1995, aims to boost metabolism and promote weight loss by suppressing hunger and preventing blood sugar spikes through a specific macronutrient ratio.
- It recommends a daily intake of 40 per cent carbohydrates, 30 per cent protein and 30 per cent fat, with most carbohydrates sourced from vegetables and low-sugar fruits.
- The diet triggers the GLP-1 hormone, which regulates appetite, through its high fibre and protein content, offering a natural effect similar to weight-loss injections.
- Nutritionists acknowledge the diet's benefits in increasing satiety and stabilising blood glucose, though they caution that its theory is “over-simplified” and not a “magic formula”.
- Research suggests that weight lost with GLP-1 drugs is often regained quickly, implying that healthier diets and exercise, as promoted by the zone diet, offer more sustainable long-term weight management.
