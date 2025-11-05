Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Zohran Mamdani policy that could change work life forever

Zohran Mamdani offers heartfelt thanks in mayoral victory speech
  • Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, was elected New York City's mayor Tuesday after campaigning on policies to enhance affordability.
  • His key pledges included freezing rents, providing free public transport, establishing city-owned grocery stores, and offering universal high-quality childcare.
  • The childcare plan aims to provide free care for children aged six weeks to five years, while also increasing childcare workers' wages to match public school teachers.
  • This initiative addresses the high cost of childcare in New York City, where over 80 per cent of families cannot afford the average annual cost of $26,000, leading many to leave the city.
  • The proposal is expected to have positive economic impacts, including increased female workforce participation and higher disposable income for families, and has broad public support.
