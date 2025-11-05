The Zohran Mamdani policy that could change work life forever
- Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, was elected New York City's mayor Tuesday after campaigning on policies to enhance affordability.
- His key pledges included freezing rents, providing free public transport, establishing city-owned grocery stores, and offering universal high-quality childcare.
- The childcare plan aims to provide free care for children aged six weeks to five years, while also increasing childcare workers' wages to match public school teachers.
- This initiative addresses the high cost of childcare in New York City, where over 80 per cent of families cannot afford the average annual cost of $26,000, leading many to leave the city.
- The proposal is expected to have positive economic impacts, including increased female workforce participation and higher disposable income for families, and has broad public support.