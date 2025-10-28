Zingerman’s recalls two candy bars due to cross-contamination with nuts
- Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory has issued a recall for two popular candy bars due to potential life-threatening cross-contamination.
- The recall affects Peanut Butter Crush Bars, found to contain cashews, and Cashew Cow Bars, found to contain peanuts, neither of which were listed on their respective labels.
- The affected candy was sold in Zingerman’s stores in Michigan and New York, identifiable by specific packaging and Lot Number 174250.
- The company stated the contamination resulted from a “temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes” which has since been fixed.
- Customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the store for a full refund, with no illnesses reported as of Friday.