Zingerman’s recalls two candy bars due to cross-contamination with nuts

  • Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory has issued a recall for two popular candy bars due to potential life-threatening cross-contamination.
  • The recall affects Peanut Butter Crush Bars, found to contain cashews, and Cashew Cow Bars, found to contain peanuts, neither of which were listed on their respective labels.
  • The affected candy was sold in Zingerman’s stores in Michigan and New York, identifiable by specific packaging and Lot Number 174250.
  • The company stated the contamination resulted from a “temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes” which has since been fixed.
  • Customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the store for a full refund, with no illnesses reported as of Friday.
