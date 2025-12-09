Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This popular supplement could shorten the duration of your cold

Zinc May Help Shorten Cold Symptoms By 2 Days
  • Taking zinc supplements may help to shorten the duration of common cold symptoms, according to experts.
  • Multiple studies indicate that daily zinc intake could reduce the length of cold symptoms by two to three days, though it does not prevent illness.
  • Zinc works by supporting the immune system, helping to create cells that fight the germs responsible for the common cold.
  • While natural sources like oysters and pumpkin seeds provide zinc, supplements are available; however, adults should not exceed 40 milligrams daily due to potential side effects such as loss of smell, nausea, or dizziness.
  • Doctors recommend taking zinc lozenges at the first sign of a cold, ideally with protein-rich foods or vitamin C for better absorption, while avoiding dairy or high-fibre meals.
