The free children’s museum named the best in Europe
- London's Young V&A, a branch of the Victoria and Albert Museum, has been awarded the prestigious 2026 Council of Europe Museum Prize.
- The museum was recognised for its exceptional empowerment of younger generations and its inclusive approach, particularly for children with special educational needs and disabilities.
- Judges praised its balance of playfulness and education, engaging visitors with themes of human rights, equality, participation, and cultural democracy.
- Young V&A, which offers free entry, houses the UK's largest collection of childhood-related objects, including a doll's house collection and the original Superman costume.
- The award ceremony will take place in Strasbourg in April, celebrating the museum's significant contribution to understanding European cultural heritage.