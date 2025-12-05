Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The free children’s museum named the best in Europe

The Young V&A was praised for its inclusion of children
The Young V&A was praised for its inclusion of children (David Parry/ V&A)
  • London's Young V&A, a branch of the Victoria and Albert Museum, has been awarded the prestigious 2026 Council of Europe Museum Prize.
  • The museum was recognised for its exceptional empowerment of younger generations and its inclusive approach, particularly for children with special educational needs and disabilities.
  • Judges praised its balance of playfulness and education, engaging visitors with themes of human rights, equality, participation, and cultural democracy.
  • Young V&A, which offers free entry, houses the UK's largest collection of childhood-related objects, including a doll's house collection and the original Superman costume.
  • The award ceremony will take place in Strasbourg in April, celebrating the museum's significant contribution to understanding European cultural heritage.
