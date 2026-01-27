The exercise more effective than running for mobility
- Maintaining mobility is crucial for quality of life and preventing falls, especially for older adults, with about one in four experiencing a fall annually.
- While running is a popular fitness activity offering heart, brain, and mood benefits, it can stiffen muscles, stress joints, and increase the risk of injury, hindering flexibility.
- Yoga is highlighted as a superior exercise for improving flexibility and mobility, with research indicating that two sessions a week can enhance athletic performance within months.
- Static stretches, commonly found in yoga, are particularly effective for deeply improving flexibility by lengthening muscles and reducing stiffness.
- To improve flexibility, experts recommend regular exercise, such as yoga, stretching, or tai chi, for 20-30 minutes several times a week, holding each stretch for at least 30 seconds, while acknowledging individual differences in mobility.