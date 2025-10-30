Why this mobile and internet provider received the most complaints
- EE was named Britain's most complained-about provider for broadband, landline, and pay-TV services by Ofcom between April and June.
- This marks the first time since late 2023 that a single provider has been the worst performer across three distinct services.
- Overall, Ofcom reported a decline in complaint numbers across the industry, reaching their lowest or joint-lowest levels on record.
- Customers primarily complained about EE's faults, service quality, connection issues, and how grievances were handled.
- In contrast, Plusnet, Utility Warehouse, and TalkTalk were among the least complained-about in their respective categories, and EE's mobile division performed strongly.