Rotten fruit and used pyjamas among Brits’ worst Christmas gifts
- A survey by consumer group Which? found that 21 per cent of people received an unwanted or unsuitable Christmas present in 2024.
- Among the most disappointing gifts reported were used pyjamas, rotten fruit, and a Tottenham Hotspur book given to a Chelsea fan.
- When faced with unwanted gifts, 33 per cent of recipients kept and used them, while 34 per cent disposed of them, often by re-gifting, donating to charity, or selling online.
- Only a small fraction of people returned gifts directly to the giver (1 per cent) or threw them away (2 per cent).
- Which? advises consumers to obtain gift receipts to facilitate returns, noting that retailers often extend their return policies during the festive period, though proof of purchase is typically required.