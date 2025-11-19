Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The road in America that just landed on ‘world’s coolest streets’ list

Time Out describes Orchard Street as being 'packed with fascinating shops and dining destinations'
Time Out describes Orchard Street as being 'packed with fascinating shops and dining destinations' (P&T Knitwear/Leandro Justen)
  • Orchard Street in New York City's Lower East Side has been named the ninth coolest street in the world in Time Out's 2025 ranking.
  • The eight-block stretch has undergone a significant transformation, evolving from a crime-ridden area into a vibrant hub of shops, dining, and cultural attractions.
  • Time Out highlights its diverse offerings, including thrift stores, art galleries, and new additions like P&T Knitwear and Autophoto.
  • Recommended spots include Scarr’s Pizza for food, Bar Contra for cocktails, and the Tenement Museum to explore the area's immigrant history.
  • The top spot on Time Out's list was awarded to Rua do Senado in Rio de Janeiro, recognized for its historic charm and lively atmosphere.
