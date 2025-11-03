Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why we should stop comparing remote and office work

  • Recent research indicates that the efficiency of homeworking is a complex issue, challenging oversimplified narratives about its benefits or drawbacks.
  • The study identified paradoxes in homeworking, such as enhanced focus due to fewer interruptions, contrasting with a lack of social interaction and difficulty detaching from work.
  • Employees developed various strategies to manage these tensions, including establishing separate workspaces and using rituals to delineate work and home life.
  • Most participants expressed a strong preference for hybrid working, believing it effectively balances the advantages and disadvantages of remote work.
  • The findings suggest that employers should avoid reversing the trend and instead focus on optimising both on-site and remote options to suit worker preferences and task requirements.
