Why we should stop comparing remote and office work
- Recent research indicates that the efficiency of homeworking is a complex issue, challenging oversimplified narratives about its benefits or drawbacks.
- The study identified paradoxes in homeworking, such as enhanced focus due to fewer interruptions, contrasting with a lack of social interaction and difficulty detaching from work.
- Employees developed various strategies to manage these tensions, including establishing separate workspaces and using rituals to delineate work and home life.
- Most participants expressed a strong preference for hybrid working, believing it effectively balances the advantages and disadvantages of remote work.
- The findings suggest that employers should avoid reversing the trend and instead focus on optimising both on-site and remote options to suit worker preferences and task requirements.