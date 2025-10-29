Dictionary.com names ‘67’ its 2025 Word of the Year
- Dictionary.com has named “67” as its 2025 Word of the Year, reflecting how language evolves and connects people.
- The term originated from rapper Skrilla's December 2024 song 'Doot Doot (6 7)', initially referencing a 6'7” basketball player.
- It gained popularity through viral videos and memes, particularly featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball.
- “67” has evolved into a nonsensical expression primarily used by Generation Alpha, often accompanied by a call-and-answer response and a “juggling” hand gesture.
- The phrase has become a classroom distraction, leading some teachers to impose consequences such as essay writing for students who use it.