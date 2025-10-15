The animal that can help fight ageing in women
- A new study suggests that spending one hour a week with dogs may slow biological ageing in middle-aged women.
- The research, led by Florida Atlantic University, focused on 28 female military veterans in the US.
- Participants who trained service dogs showed an increase in telomere length, indicating improved cellular health.
- Conversely, a control group who watched dog training videos experienced a decrease in telomere length, suggesting accelerated ageing.
- The findings indicate that service dog training offers promising biological benefits, particularly for female veterans suffering from psychological stress or combat experience.