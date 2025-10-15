Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The animal that can help fight ageing in women

Spending time with dogs has been proved to reduce biological ageing in women
Spending time with dogs has been proved to reduce biological ageing in women (Getty/iStock)
  • A new study suggests that spending one hour a week with dogs may slow biological ageing in middle-aged women.
  • The research, led by Florida Atlantic University, focused on 28 female military veterans in the US.
  • Participants who trained service dogs showed an increase in telomere length, indicating improved cellular health.
  • Conversely, a control group who watched dog training videos experienced a decrease in telomere length, suggesting accelerated ageing.
  • The findings indicate that service dog training offers promising biological benefits, particularly for female veterans suffering from psychological stress or combat experience.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in