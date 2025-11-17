Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flights scrapped from major airport as budget airline cuts costs

Wizz Air is reducing destinations from Gatwick Airport
Wizz Air is reducing destinations from Gatwick Airport (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Wizz Air is set to reduce its flights from London Gatwick to cut operating costs and enhance financial performance.
  • The Hungarian budget airline plans to redirect what it considers "inferior" departure slots from Gatwick to London Luton Airport.
  • One aircraft will be permanently moved to Luton, increasing its fleet to 13 planes, while Gatwick's Wizz Air operations will be reduced to seven aircraft.
  • Specific route adjustments include the suspension of the London Gatwick to Athens service and the replacement of Gatwick to Hurghada rotations with flights to Tel Aviv from 15 December.
  • Wizz Air confirmed these changes are part of a strategic capacity realignment to optimise performance and cost efficiency across its London network, with Gatwick remaining a valued part of its operations.
