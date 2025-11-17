Flights scrapped from major airport as budget airline cuts costs
- Wizz Air is set to reduce its flights from London Gatwick to cut operating costs and enhance financial performance.
- The Hungarian budget airline plans to redirect what it considers "inferior" departure slots from Gatwick to London Luton Airport.
- One aircraft will be permanently moved to Luton, increasing its fleet to 13 planes, while Gatwick's Wizz Air operations will be reduced to seven aircraft.
- Specific route adjustments include the suspension of the London Gatwick to Athens service and the replacement of Gatwick to Hurghada rotations with flights to Tel Aviv from 15 December.
- Wizz Air confirmed these changes are part of a strategic capacity realignment to optimise performance and cost efficiency across its London network, with Gatwick remaining a valued part of its operations.