Best winter sun destinations for a scorching post-Christmas holiday

Barbados boasts many beautiful beaches
Barbados boasts many beautiful beaches (Getty/iStock)
  • To combat post-Christmas blues, many destinations in the Southern Hemisphere and warmer regions offer winter sun, with January being peak summer for some.
  • Buenos Aires, known as the 'Paris of South America', provides a vibrant cultural experience with European-style architecture, lively streets, and energetic tango shows.
  • The Caribbean island of Barbados remains a popular choice for British travellers, offering high temperatures, pristine beaches, and historical sites like the Mount Gay rum distillery.
  • Tenerife, the warmest European destination, provides pleasant winter sun for beach holidays in the south or exploring natural landscapes like Mount Teide National Park.
  • Further afield, Melbourne in Australia combines excellent January weather with a rich mix of sports, arts, and culture, including the Australian Open.
