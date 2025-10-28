Five holiday destinations that are hot in December and perfect for winter sun
- Gran Canaria, Spain - A consistently warm Canary Island, Gran Canaria boasts an average December temperature of 18C and six hours of sunshine - with its capital Las Palmas offering a cosmopolitan experience including the historic Vegueta district and museums such as Museo Canario and Christopher Columbus's former residence.
- Cancun, Mexico - Situated on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Cancun is an ideal winter sun destination, boasting December highs of around 30C, extensive white sands, emerald waters, and a vibrant local culture.
- Lanzarote, Spain - One of Spain's Canary Islands, Lanzarote provides a warm winter escape with average December highs of 22C and six hours of daily sunshine, characterised by over 300 volcanic cones, lunar-like black rock formations and golden coastal areas.
- Muscat, Oman - The Omani capital offers an average December temperature of 23C and nine hours of daily sunshine, situated picturesquely between the Gulf of Oman and the towering Hajar Mountains with its distinctive white-washed buildings.
- Tenerife, Spain - the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, Tenerife is a popular year-round holiday destination, offering ideal weather even in December with average temperatures of 18C, highs of 21C and six hours of sunshine daily.