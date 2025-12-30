Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More snow to hit US sparking New Year’s Eve travel warning

The National Weather Service predicted more inclement weather conditions for the Eastern U.S, including quick bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds known as snow squalls
The National Weather Service predicted more inclement weather conditions for the Eastern U.S, including quick bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds known as snow squalls (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A severe winter storm is affecting parts of the United States, bringing strong winds, heavy snow, and freezing temperatures, with warnings issued against non-essential travel.
  • This weather follows a "bomb cyclone" that caused widespread power outages for over 153,000 households, predominantly in Michigan, and led to treacherous travel conditions.
  • The National Weather Service forecasts further inclement weather for the Eastern US, including snow squalls and whiteout conditions, particularly in areas like New York.
  • Regions such as Michigan's Upper Peninsula experienced significant snowfall (up to 2 feet), while dangerous wind chills plummeted to minus 30 F in North Dakota and Minnesota.
  • On the West Coast, strong Santa Ana winds are anticipated in Southern California, and additional storms are predicted, potentially impacting the Rose Parade for the first time in two decades.
