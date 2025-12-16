Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The best US travel destinations for winter sun

Where's the best place to catch some winter sun?
  • These six destinations are the hottest places in the U.S. between December and February, offering a reliable escape from colder climates.
  • Honolulu, Hawaii, is featured for its tropical heat, iconic Waikiki Beach, and activities such as surfing and hiking Diamond Head.
  • San Diego, California, provides mild weather with diverse beaches like Coronado and La Jolla Shores, and cultural attractions including Balboa Park and its zoo.
  • Key West, Florida, offers tropical temperatures, historic Caribbean-style homes, and connections to Ernest Hemingway, alongside opportunities for snorkeling and dolphin-watching.
  • Other recommended locations include Palm Springs, California, a desert oasis known for its mid-century architecture; South Padre Island, Texas, with its pristine beaches and unique Laguna Madre; and Phoenix, Arizona, offering warm desert landscapes and hiking on Camelback Mountain.
