The strict parenting rule William and Kate follow at home
- The Prince of Wales revealed that he and the Princess of Wales do not allow their children to have mobile phones.
- This disclosure was made during his appearance on Eugene Levy’s AppleTV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler.
- Prince William emphasised the importance of family mealtimes and conversation, stating they are 'very strict' about the no-phone policy.
- He also mentioned that Prince Louis, seven, and Princess Charlotte, ten, are avid trampoliners, joking about their energetic play.
