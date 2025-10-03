Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The strict parenting rule William and Kate follow at home

Prince William reveals 'strict' rule he and Kate impose on children
  • The Prince of Wales revealed that he and the Princess of Wales do not allow their children to have mobile phones.
  • This disclosure was made during his appearance on Eugene Levy’s AppleTV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler.
  • Prince William emphasised the importance of family mealtimes and conversation, stating they are 'very strict' about the no-phone policy.
  • He also mentioned that Prince Louis, seven, and Princess Charlotte, ten, are avid trampoliners, joking about their energetic play.
  • Watch the video in full above.
