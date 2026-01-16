Beloved soap star opens up on mental health struggles in raw video
- Soap star Will Mellor has openly discussed his mental health struggles in a candid Instagram video.
- The actor, known for roles in Hollyoaks, EastEnders, and Coronation Street, admitted to regularly overthinking and beating himself up over 'silly things'.
- Mellor, 49, encouraged others feeling similarly to get fresh air, stating it 'really does help'.
- He channels his personal experiences with grief, following the loss of his sister and father, into advocating for open conversations about mental health.
- His advocacy particularly focuses on encouraging men to discuss their mental well-being.