Beloved soap star opens up on mental health struggles in raw video

  • Soap star Will Mellor has openly discussed his mental health struggles in a candid Instagram video.
  • The actor, known for roles in Hollyoaks, EastEnders, and Coronation Street, admitted to regularly overthinking and beating himself up over 'silly things'.
  • Mellor, 49, encouraged others feeling similarly to get fresh air, stating it 'really does help'.
  • He channels his personal experiences with grief, following the loss of his sister and father, into advocating for open conversations about mental health.
  • His advocacy particularly focuses on encouraging men to discuss their mental well-being.
