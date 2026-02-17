Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

When Lent starts and how to mark the season of fasting and reflection

Ash Wednesday is designated by counting backward 40 days from Easter, minus the Sundays
Ash Wednesday is designated by counting backward 40 days from Easter, minus the Sundays (AP)
  • Ash Wednesday, falling on Feb. 18 this year, marks the beginning of Lent, a solemn 40-day period of fasting, reflection, and repentance for many Christians, including Catholics and various Protestant denominations.
  • During Ash Wednesday services, worshippers receive ashes, typically in the shape of a cross on their forehead, accompanied by phrases like "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."
  • For Roman Catholics ages 18 to 59, Ash Wednesday is an obligatory fast day, limiting food intake to one full meal and two smaller ones, with some churches offering "Ashes to Go" for busy individuals.
  • The date of Ash Wednesday is not fixed, as it is determined by counting back 40 days from Easter Sunday, excluding Sundays, with Easter itself being a movable feast.
  • Lent encourages practices such as prayer, charitable deeds, self-discipline, and giving up something, while Eastern Orthodox Christians observe a similar "Great Lent" with different timing and traditions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in