When Lent starts and how to mark the season of fasting and reflection
- Ash Wednesday, falling on Feb. 18 this year, marks the beginning of Lent, a solemn 40-day period of fasting, reflection, and repentance for many Christians, including Catholics and various Protestant denominations.
- During Ash Wednesday services, worshippers receive ashes, typically in the shape of a cross on their forehead, accompanied by phrases like "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."
- For Roman Catholics ages 18 to 59, Ash Wednesday is an obligatory fast day, limiting food intake to one full meal and two smaller ones, with some churches offering "Ashes to Go" for busy individuals.
- The date of Ash Wednesday is not fixed, as it is determined by counting back 40 days from Easter Sunday, excluding Sundays, with Easter itself being a movable feast.
- Lent encourages practices such as prayer, charitable deeds, self-discipline, and giving up something, while Eastern Orthodox Christians observe a similar "Great Lent" with different timing and traditions.
