What you need to know about WhatsApp’s major new update
- WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Group Message History”, which it states was highly requested by users.
- This update allows new members joining a group to view recent messages sent before their arrival, helping them catch up on conversations.
- By default, new members will still only see messages from their join date, but existing members or administrators can choose to forward between 25 and 100 of the most recent messages.
- When past messages are forwarded, all group members are notified, and these messages are displayed with a distinct appearance to indicate they are historical.
- WhatsApp confirmed that these forwarded messages remain end-to-end encrypted, and the feature is being rolled out gradually.
