Ramadan: What time is Iftar on Friday 20 February?

What is Ramadan?
  • As Muslims across the globe observe the holy month of Ramadan, the evening meal of Iftar carries profound spiritual and cultural significance. Consumed at sunset, or Maghrib, it marks the daily conclusion of the fast.
  • The exact timing of Iftar shifts throughout Ramadan, adapting to the changing daylight hours, a dynamic particularly evident in nations such as the UK.
  • On Friday, February 20, Iftar in the UK will be at 17:28, as per islamic-relief.org.
  • A deeply rooted tradition, known as Sunnah, encourages observers to break their fast with dates before their main meal.
  • This practice emulates the Prophet (PBUH), who enjoyed and advocated for dates, typically using fresh ones, then dried, or water if neither was accessible.

