What is Tourette’s syndrome and how to support someone with the condition
- Tourette's Syndrome (TS) is a complex, inherited neurological condition affecting over 300,000 people in the UK, with involuntary swearing occurring in only 10-20 per cent of cases.
- The primary features of TS are tics, which are involuntary sounds and movements, and many individuals also experience co-occurring conditions like ADHD, OCD, anxiety, and physical pain from their tics.
- According to the charity Tourette’s Action, at least 75 per cent of people with TS conceal it due to fear of discrimination.
- Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action, advises that verbal tics are not a reflection of someone's thoughts, and people should avoid drawing attention to tics or making assumptions.
- She also recommends being understanding, asking questions politely, not staring, and giving space to those struggling, while setting a good example for children.
