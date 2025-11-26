What is the 6 - 7 trend? Viral meme explained after Keir Starmer mishap
- Sir Keir Starmer apologised to a teacher after encouraging pupils at a Peterborough school to participate in the viral "6-7" trend.
- The incident occurred during a visit to Welland Academy, where Sir Keir made the accompanying hand gesture after a pupil mentioned page 67.
- The term “6-7” is a nonsensical expression often blurted out when “six” and “seven” are mentioned together and comes with an accompanying “juggling” hand gesture.
- It originated from the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla and popularised in videos and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball.
- Teachers have stated that the phrase has become a classroom distraction, with some educators imposing consequences for students who use it.