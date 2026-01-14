Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What the ‘6-7’ meme tells us about adolescents

Starmer told off by teacher after encouraging students to do viral 6-7 trend
  • The expression "6-7" became widely popular last year, particularly among adolescents, appearing in various public contexts.
  • Unlike conventional words, "6-7" lacks semantic meaning, not referring to any specific quantity or concept.
  • Its significance lies in its social meaning, serving as a marker of solidarity and belonging for those within an in-group.
  • The adoption of such an expression by adolescents is typical, as this period is characterised by intense social development and linguistic innovation.
  • Like other slang, "6-7" is expected to be transient, with new expressions such as "41" already emerging to take its place.
