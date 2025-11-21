Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Expert reveals the budget pub chain that’s better than ‘lacklustre’ airport lounges

Britain's Got Talent winner celebrates victory in Wetherspoons pub
  • A Which? report found UK airport lounges to be "expensive and lacklustre", with none of the 28 reviewed scoring above three and a half stars out of five.
  • The average price of an airport lounge has risen by 68 per cent since 2017 to £42 in 2025, despite a decline in standards and additional charges for facilities like showers.
  • London Gatwick South's Clubrooms lounge received the highest rating for its "luxurious" offerings, while Heathrow's T5 Club Aspire lounge was the lowest-ranked due to issues like "dirty plates" and "congealed scrambled eggs".
  • Which? advised travellers that they might find better value and quality at airport pubs or restaurants, such as Wetherspoon, compared to the high cost of many lounges.
  • Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, suggested that travellers should avoid paying full price for lounges and instead seek deals or consider alternative dining options within the airport.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in