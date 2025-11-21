Expert reveals the budget pub chain that’s better than ‘lacklustre’ airport lounges
- A Which? report found UK airport lounges to be "expensive and lacklustre", with none of the 28 reviewed scoring above three and a half stars out of five.
- The average price of an airport lounge has risen by 68 per cent since 2017 to £42 in 2025, despite a decline in standards and additional charges for facilities like showers.
- London Gatwick South's Clubrooms lounge received the highest rating for its "luxurious" offerings, while Heathrow's T5 Club Aspire lounge was the lowest-ranked due to issues like "dirty plates" and "congealed scrambled eggs".
- Which? advised travellers that they might find better value and quality at airport pubs or restaurants, such as Wetherspoon, compared to the high cost of many lounges.
- Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, suggested that travellers should avoid paying full price for lounges and instead seek deals or consider alternative dining options within the airport.