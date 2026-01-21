Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iconic mall closing for good as last remaining store confirms shutdown date

Restaurant chains, including Panda Express and Shake Shack, were among the first to disappear
Restaurant chains, including Panda Express and Shake Shack, were among the first to disappear (Getty Images)
  • The San Francisco Centre, once the city's largest shopping mall, is set to permanently close its doors on Jan. 26.
  • An employee at Ecco, the last remaining retail store at the mall, confirmed the shutdown date to San Francisco Chronicle.
  • The retail hub, previously known as the Westfield Mall, had already seen mass store departures. Anchor tenants Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s pulled out of the mall in 2023 and 2025.
  • The mall’s issues date back to 2020, when tourism and foot traffic plummeted. The southern district of San Francisco, where the mall is located, has also struggled with a dramatic increase in crime.
  • Financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, acquired the building last year for $134 million, though its future use remains uncertain.
