Iconic mall closing for good as last remaining store confirms shutdown date
- The San Francisco Centre, once the city's largest shopping mall, is set to permanently close its doors on Jan. 26.
- An employee at Ecco, the last remaining retail store at the mall, confirmed the shutdown date to San Francisco Chronicle.
- The retail hub, previously known as the Westfield Mall, had already seen mass store departures. Anchor tenants Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s pulled out of the mall in 2023 and 2025.
- The mall’s issues date back to 2020, when tourism and foot traffic plummeted. The southern district of San Francisco, where the mall is located, has also struggled with a dramatic increase in crime.
- Financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, acquired the building last year for $134 million, though its future use remains uncertain.