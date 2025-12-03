Study reveals weight loss jabs may have a surprising benefit
- A study of 700 NHS patients using weight loss jabs, such as Wegovy, found their average sick leave halved from 2.41 to 1.18 days per month over six months.
- The Oviva study also indicated a significant drop in frequent GP visits and an increase in patients having no contact with NHS professionals.
- Weight loss jabs are highlighted as a potential solution to the UK's productivity crisis, with obesity costing the economy an estimated £31 billion annually.
- There is a call for the government to expand access to these jabs, as current availability is patchy and restricted to certain postcodes.
- The NHS has started rolling out Mounjaro, aiming to treat 240,000 people over three years, with health secretary Wes Streeting supporting their role in tackling the obesity epidemic.