Doctors reveal the key to maintaining weight loss after injections
- Research from the University of Oxford suggests that individuals stopping weight-loss injections, such as Mounjaro and semaglutide, may regain weight four times faster than traditional dieters, often within 20 months.
- Doctors and nutritionists emphasise the crucial need for robust support, including significant lifestyle changes in diet and exercise, to maintain weight loss achieved with these medications.
- Medical professionals advise against abruptly discontinuing weight-loss drugs, recommending a gradual reduction in dosage through a maintenance programme to help the body adjust and prevent weight regain.
- These injections, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, mimic a natural hormone to regulate blood sugar, appetite, and digestion, thereby reducing food cravings and slowing digestion.
- Successful long-term weight maintenance after stopping the injections, as demonstrated by one patient, relies on establishing new healthy habits and addressing 'food noise' through mindful eating and regular physical activity.