Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Doctors reveal the key to maintaining weight loss after injections

Related: The one surprising impact of weight loss jab Ozempic
  • Research from the University of Oxford suggests that individuals stopping weight-loss injections, such as Mounjaro and semaglutide, may regain weight four times faster than traditional dieters, often within 20 months.
  • Doctors and nutritionists emphasise the crucial need for robust support, including significant lifestyle changes in diet and exercise, to maintain weight loss achieved with these medications.
  • Medical professionals advise against abruptly discontinuing weight-loss drugs, recommending a gradual reduction in dosage through a maintenance programme to help the body adjust and prevent weight regain.
  • These injections, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, mimic a natural hormone to regulate blood sugar, appetite, and digestion, thereby reducing food cravings and slowing digestion.
  • Successful long-term weight maintenance after stopping the injections, as demonstrated by one patient, relies on establishing new healthy habits and addressing 'food noise' through mindful eating and regular physical activity.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in