What is ‘weight creep’ – and how to prevent it

  • Adults typically gain 0.5 to 1kg annually, accumulating to 5kg over a decade, often unnoticed until later in life due to subtle lifestyle shifts and age-related biological changes.
  • This 'weight creep' is exacerbated by calorie-rich festive periods and can reset the body's weight 'set point' to a higher level, making subsequent weight loss more challenging.
  • Unmanaged weight creep significantly increases the risk of obesity and serious health issues, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, strokes, and various cancers.
  • Preventative measures include eating most food earlier in the day, consuming colourful fruits and vegetables, choosing natural foods, and eating slowly.
  • Further strategies involve incorporating incidental activity, ensuring at least seven hours of quality sleep, and regularly weighing oneself to monitor changes.
