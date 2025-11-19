The troubling truth behind this rapid weight loss pill
- A weight-loss drug named Molecule is gaining traction among young people, particularly in Russia and Eastern Europe, with influencers promoting its effects.
- Despite being marketed as natural, Molecule contains sibutramine, a substance banned in the UK, EU, and US due to its dangerous side effects.
- Sibutramine was withdrawn from prescription use in 2010 after studies revealed it significantly increased the risk of heart attacks and strokes, especially in individuals with pre-existing heart conditions.
- The drug can cause serious health issues, including elevated blood pressure, increased heart rate, and potentially fatal interactions with other medications, leading to conditions like serotonin syndrome.
- Although still available by prescription in Russia, sibutramine is widely sold illegally in unlicensed supplements, often disguised as 'natural' products online, posing significant risks to consumers.