The Japanese eating philosophy used to aid weight loss
- Hara hachi bu is a Japanese eating philosophy that encourages individuals to stop eating when they are approximately 80 per cent full, promoting moderation and awareness.
- Limited research indicates that this practice can lead to reduced daily calorie intake, lower long-term weight gain, and a lower average body mass index.
- The philosophy aligns with mindful and intuitive eating principles, fostering a stronger connection with internal hunger and satiety cues, and potentially reducing emotional eating.
- Beyond weight management, hara hachi bu supports long-term health changes by encouraging a better relationship with food and reducing distractions during mealtimes.
- It is not intended as a restrictive diet and may not be suitable for all individuals, particularly those with higher or specific nutritional needs like athletes, children, or the ill.