Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Japanese eating philosophy used to aid weight loss

Related: Five nutrition lies ruining your health
  • Hara hachi bu is a Japanese eating philosophy that encourages individuals to stop eating when they are approximately 80 per cent full, promoting moderation and awareness.
  • Limited research indicates that this practice can lead to reduced daily calorie intake, lower long-term weight gain, and a lower average body mass index.
  • The philosophy aligns with mindful and intuitive eating principles, fostering a stronger connection with internal hunger and satiety cues, and potentially reducing emotional eating.
  • Beyond weight management, hara hachi bu supports long-term health changes by encouraging a better relationship with food and reducing distractions during mealtimes.
  • It is not intended as a restrictive diet and may not be suitable for all individuals, particularly those with higher or specific nutritional needs like athletes, children, or the ill.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in